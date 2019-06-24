Koeti Tecmo is getting Atelier fans excited. A Western release of Atelier Ryza may be imminent. While nothing is confirmed for now, a new video posted by Koei Tecmo’s Western branch has fueled speculation. We’ll know for sure soon, as an announcement is planned for June 27, 2019.

Here’s the announcement tease:

The video is noteworthy among fans due to the fact the same video was posted when Atlier Ryza was announced for Japan. As such, many fans are assuming a Western release will be formally announced later in the week. However, we’ll have to wait and see what this officially will be. The long-running Atelier series is no stranger to Western releases, so it’s not really shocking that the most recently announced game would also come west.

Atelier Ryza: The Queen of Eternal Darkness is the latest game in the long-running Atelier series. The previous game in the series, Atelier Lulua: The Scion of Arland, released in North America back in May 2019. We were fans of the title at PlayStation LifeStyle; our review said it “did an amazing job ensuring steady player progression without hand-holding you the whole way through.”

Of course, while this video all but confirms a Western release, that would only be one question answered. Atelier Ryza is currently set for a September 2019 release in Japan. Whether a Western release later in 2019 is in the cards or not is currently unknown. However, considering Atelier Lulua had a relatively short gap between releases, a 2019 release is feasible. We’ll just have to wait a little longer to find out.

Atelier Ryza will release in Japan on September 27, 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC. While a Western release isn’t fully confirmed, it appears it will indeed be happening. Are you excited for the latest game in the Atelier series to release out here? Let us know!