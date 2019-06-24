Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled just launched and is already making quite the splash on the UK sales charts. According to GamesIndustry.biz, the title’s meteoric success means it has the UK’s third best game launch this year, after Days Gone and Resident Evil 2.

The remade racer hit the charts running, coming in at number one. While specifics are not available, Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled is said to have the franchise’s second highest first week sales in the UK. As many would likely expect, it’s second only to Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, the summer 2017 title that remade three classic games in glorious Fur-K.

For a rundown of the UK’s top 10 best-selling titles for the week that ended with June 22nd, check out the list below:

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled FIFA 19 Forza Horizon 4 Days Gone Red Dead Redemption II Battlefield V Grand Theft Auto V Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Anthem

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled is one of only two releases last week to crack the UK’s top 40. (The other is Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, which debuted at number 17.) Considering the success it is already experiencing, it should be interesting to see how the racing title fares as the weeks go on.

As far as other titles in the genre are concerned, the UK’s first week sales for Crash Team Racing outpaced those of Team Sonic Racing. Reportedly, CTR’s first week eclipsed Team Sonic Racing’s at least four times over. Curiously, the numbers get even more interesting. GamesIndustry.biz reported PlayStation 4 sales count for 66% of CTR units moved. Meanwhile, just 40% of Team Sonic Racing’s sales were on the platform. Of course, this could be due to Crash Bandicoot’s historically being associated with PlayStation consoles.

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled is in stores now for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One.

[Source: GamesIndustry.biz]