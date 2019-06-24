Fans of Cyberpunk 2077 might be pleased to hear what Lead Quest Designer Pawel Sasko on the game had to say when a Reddit user named CaptainGJB asked him about maxing out a character’s stats. The wording of Sasko’s response suggested Cyberpunk 2077 might end up having a New Game Plus feature.

When asked if players were able to max out all of V’s in-game stats, Pawel said that players will not be able to unlock everything “on the first run,” potentially hinting at players being able to play the game more than once with the same character. Sasko said:

Your question is about gameplay part (character progression) that is something we are still working on. So it may change in time, as we are looking for the best formula for the game. Most likely it won’t be possible to max out everything on 1 playthrough, as it would have little sens [sic] to have a game that is about replayability and choices, while in the same run allow [sic] the players to max out all the stats on the first run.

If you’re unfamiliar with New Game Plus, it is a feature which allows you to play through a game a second time with a cleared save file, but perhaps maintaining things like character stats, equipment, money, skills, and/or items.

Cyberpunk 2077 will be released on April 16th, 2020 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The game is a first-person RPG set in Night City, a sprawling futuristic metropolis filled with corrupt corporations and criminals. Players can create their own character, complete with their own backstory, and choose just what kind of person they want to be in the game’s world. Players can also drive and own many different vehicles, which can be summoned at the press of a button.

[Source: Reddit]

