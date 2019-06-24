A lot of superhero stories tend to show them in moments of triumph. They’re superheroes, after all. However, with the upcoming Marvel’s Avengers, Crystal Dynamics is attempting to show a more human side to Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. In fact, we may see Captain America and friends more “vulnerable” than we’ve ever seen them before.

In an interview with VentureBeat, director Shaun Escayg and lead combat designer Vincent Napoli discussed their take on the world’s most recognizable superhero team. The initial reveal trailer showed things don’t go too great for the Avengers, with San Francisco razed and Captain American supposedly dead. While Steve Rogers likely won’t be dead for too long, the effects have obviously been felt by the now-leaderless team. According to Escayg and Napoli, Marvel’s Avengers will deal with how the team struggles to accept what happened, and their role in it all.

“How do they deal with guilt? How do they deal with loss? Can they put their differences aside?” Escayg said. Taking place five years after the cataclysmic events of A-Day, there are definite fractures in the team. “It’s definitely going to explore them in those more vulnerable states,” Napoli said.

Apparently, the question of who truly is to blame will be driving a lot of the hero’s actions. Of course, Taskmasker is the main baddie of the opening sequence, but it looks like the heroes will be holding themselves accountable, as well. Should the team have left the Golden Gate Bridge to help Cap on the jet? Or was the mission doomed from the start?

Apparently, this state of mind will affect the heroes in gameplay, as well. Elaborating on this, Napoli stated: “Picking up five years later, where they’re at is very different from where they are in the beginning, which also gives us a very different—it’s not just costumes and aesthetics, but different personalities, different gameplay space.”

We’ll have to see exactly what is meant by this, but it likely deals in some part with the character progression system present. Their mental state will also apparently affect them “in other ways,” but we’ll have to see what that means. Of course we will still get those moments of triumph; this is a video game, after all. The developers “want to make you feel like a superhero.”

Marvel’s Avengers will release on May 15, 2020 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. Be sure to read our E3 2019 preview to see what we think of this in-development title.

[Source: VentureBeat]