Although the general public hasn’t gotten to see official gameplay from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Infinity Wards says the gameplay reveal is “almost there.” This comes by way of a Reddit post, in which fans were inquiring about the lack of gameplay shown since the game’s reveal in May of 2019.

Joel Emslie, the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Art Director who goes by artpeasant on Reddit, replied:

Almost there….stay on target!

Many industry professionals got to see gameplay at E3 2019, but these showings were all behind-closed-doors. The Modern Warfare community is eager to see what the game looks like in action, since Activision took a more cinematic approach to the trailer shown during the game’s reveal.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is said to be a reimagining of sorts, acting as a soft reboot of the beloved series. Multiple reports point to it being set in the same universe as the original trilogy, but done in a different style to give it a more unique and grounded feel.

Along with that, Modern Warfare is supposed to be even more realistic than the previous entries, with missions that mirror the infamous “No Russian” level from Modern Warfare 2. This, if you’re unfamiliar, was a controversial stage that tasked you with initiating a mass shooting in an airport to gain the trust of Russian terrorists.

Modern Warfare is already one of 2019’s most anticipated games, in terms of number of preorders from retailer GameStop.

While we don’t have word on an official date for Modern Warfare’s gameplay reveal, it might be shown off soon, especially since the game’s release date is rapidly approaching. Call of Duty typically used to launch towards the beginning of November, but lately, Activision has started releasing the military shooters at the end of October.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will release for PS4 and elsewhere on October 25, 2019.

[Source: Reddit via MP1st]