In case you want to prepare for Cyberpunk 2077’s release on April 16, 2020, the PlayStation store has you covered with a new free theme. Starting today, you can download the Mercenary of the Dark Future Cyberpunk 2077 theme and change up your virtual living space.

It’s a simple-looking design, using some of the game’s promotional material and fitting sound effects. If you were wondering what it looks like, check out the image below.

The theme’s description on the PlayStation store is as follows:

Transform your PlayStation®4 home screen into a netrunner’s terminal with this official Cyberpunk 2077 theme, featuring backgrounds, icons, sounds and music inspired by CD PROJEKT RED’s open-world, action-adventure story of the dark future! After downloading, you can select the theme you want to use via the Themes option on the PS4™ system’s Settings menu.

This won’t speed up time and make the game release any faster, but it will at least get your PS4 ready for spring 2020. Plus, it’s free, so it’s worth downloading for that reason alone.

You can preorder the game through Amazon here to get $10 off your purchase.

Cyberpunk 2077 is one of our most anticipated games of next year. The Polish developer, CD Projekt Red, known for its work on the Witcher series has a knack for making high quality products, so it’s no wonder fans are excited. That, and the gameplay shown at E3 2019 may be enough to make anyone a believer. You can read our preview coverage of our behind-closed-doors demo here. The full game will have branching paths and choices, customization options, and the new meme god, himself, Keanu Reeves.

Let us know what you think of the Mercenary of the Dark Future Cyberpunk 2077 PS4 theme!

[Source: PlayStation Store]