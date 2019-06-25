We already knew Final Fantasy VII Remake would include some new elements not present in the original game. We previously covered how the game’s new combat system still remains faithful to the original game and Materia will return, but more will also be added to the game. In an interview with Famitsu, Director Tetsuya Nomura said that the title will feature never before seen Materia.

Nomura explained that, due to the changes made to the game with the remake, some new Materia will be included in the game and old ones will not appear. Final Fantasy VII Remake no longer features random encounters, so things needed to be updated to work well with the newer systems in place. This apparently ties into why some Materia are being added or removed.

Final Fantasy VII Remake will be released on March 3, 2020 for the PlayStation 4 (and might come to next gen consoles too). The game is a re-imagining of the original PlayStation game from 1997. The remake features sleek graphics and an updated combat system. One new element is a Tactical Mode which allows the player to slow down time, and decide the best plan of attack for a particular situation. However, you won’t get everything at once, as this installment will be split into multiple parts.

What do you think about Final Fantasy VII Remake getting new Materia? What would you like to see added? Maybe there are some you would like to have come back again. Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

[Source: Famitsu]