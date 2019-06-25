Bandai Namco announced a new game based upon the popular manga and anime series, One Punch Man. One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows will head to the PS4, Xbox One, and PC at an unknown date. According to the announcement trailer, it will be a digital release and allow one to two players to participate in 3vs3 battles with heroes and villains from the series.

You can check out the trailer below:

According to a description of the game, A Hero Nobody Knows will throw you into fights, much like you’d expect from a game about a superhero. You get to play as the series’ protagonist, Saitama, along with other fan favorites. The full lineup of characters has not been revealed, but we know you’ll get to play as Genos, Hellish Blizzard, Speed-o’-Sound Sonic and Mumen Rider.

If you’re unfamiliar with the series, One Punch Man is a superhero manga featuring Saitama, an all-powerful being that can defeat enemies with a single blow. Since the series’ debut in 2009, the manga has sold over 16 million copies. In addition, a popular anime released in 2015, garnering much attention and praise. The anime spawned two seasons, with the most recent airing in June 2019 in Japan.

A Hero Nobody Knows marks the first PS4 adaptation of the manga series, making this a notable milestone for One Punch Man. Sadly, it still seems to be early in development, as there is no solid release date. However, we’ll let you know as soon as we find out more about its release. For now, there are a ton of similar games to hold you over till its release, like Jump Force. Bandai Namco is a busy studio, too, with games like Elden Ring and Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot in the works.

Are you a One Punch Man fan? Will you be picking up One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows when it releases? Let us know!

[Source: YouTube]