Earlier in 2019, video game merchandise manufacturer Numskull Designs announced plans to expand its company by going into publishing. This newly developed initiative, Numskull Games, is already well underway. The company just announced it will help bring two Spike Chunsoft games to markets in Europe and Australia. Crystar is one of the titles, and will launch for the PlayStation 4 digitally and at retail on August 30, 2019. AI: The Somnium Files is set to launch digitally and at retail a few weeks later for the PS4 and Nintendo Switch on September 20th. For now, pricing details for the two games have yet to be listed.

These won’t be the only projects the two companies partner up to produce in other territories. However, no further details about future plans have been released. Of the partnership, Spike Chunsoft’s President and CEO Mitsutoshi Sakurai said, “We are thrilled about our new partnership with Numskull Games. Our teams have a shared mission to deliver exciting, cutting-edge gaming content and experiences. We cannot wait to show our passionate community what we have in store for the future.”

Developer FURYU Corporation’s Crystar takes players on an action-RPG thrill ride. Said ride just so happens to get its kicks in Purgatory. While there, the protagonist Rei must find and rescue the younger sister she killed, Mirai. Of course, resurrecting Mirai is not an easy task. Players must fight through all manner of demons and revenants. This is possible with the “power of grief,” and weapons forged from Rei’s tears.

AI: The Somnium Files comes from the creative mind behind the Zero Escape series, Kotaro Uchikoshi. This particular neo-noir adventure puts players in the shoes of Special Agent Kaname Date, a detective in a futuristic depiction of Tokyo, Japan. By investigating crime scenes and combing through evidence, players will take part in an intensive murder mystery.

Audiences in other Western territories will get to experience Crystar for the PlayStation 4 and PC on August 27, 2019. AI: The Somnium Files will appear in North America on September 17, 2019.

