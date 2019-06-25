EA and Respawn have released the full, nearly 30-minute gameplay demo for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. A longer, uncut version of the demo first shown during the EA Play showcase, this video is truly our best look at how this Star Wars game will play. Unlike the original version, which suggested a linear, Uncharted-esque sequence, this demo, nearly double the length, shows the open-ended metroidvania nature of Fallen Order.

Take a look at the gameplay demo here:

While the demo ends at the same spot as what was shown at EA Play 2019, the beginning shows a much more in-depth look at the game. This demo was shown to members of the press behind closed doors, but EA and Respawn are obviously confident enough to release it to the public.

The most notable element of the demo is no doubt the point in which Cal Kestis pilots an AT-AT. The sequence, which follows a bit of climbing that would look familiar to any Uncharted fan, is indicative of the larger-scale moments not seen in the initial gameplay reveal. Other intriguing tidbits include an ever-so-brief look at the planet-hopping mechanic. We also got to see a bit of Cal venturing off of the beaten path, showing a those Metroid inspirations in action. Finally, the demo teased Cal’s skill tree, which not only gives him new abilities in combat, but also opens up exploration opportunities.

As for why Respawn decided to highlight a more linear sequence for the first reveal, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order director Stig noted that the team wanted to show “in-game footage highlighting lightsaber gameplay that speaks to the Jedi fantasy.” Of course, we’ve still got a bit to go before this new Star Wars adventure is out. With that, Stig teased that “we’ve only shown a fraction of the game,” so fans should find plenty to be excited about.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will release on November 15, 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

