Amazon has a hefty discount on FromSoftware’s latest action game, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. People have a chance to purchase it for $33.24.

If you go to the game’s PS4 listing on Amazon, Sekiro’s price tag is $47.49. However, you can add a coupon to it that can be found below the price heading, giving you additional savings. If it still doesn’t look like it’s working, just make sure the coupon box is checked under the game’s price. Continue clicking through the prompts to make the purchase, then choose free shipping to drop the price to $33.24.

An image of the checkout page can be seen below.

If you haven’t yet made the leap, this is a great opportunity to grab one of 2019’s best games. You can get it on Amazon here.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice performed quite well from a critical standpoint, as well as commercially. Publisher Activision noted that it “couldn’t be more pleased” with the game’s sales. In addition, many outlets raved about it, including us. We will likely see it show up on Game of the Year lists at the end of 2019.

Developer FromSoftware has been busy over the past decade, giving us the beloved Dark Souls series, Demon’s Souls, Bloodborne, Sekiro, and the upcoming collaboration with George R.R. Martin, Elden Ring. Based on the company’s track record, you know you’ll always get a high-quality product when FromSoftware is behind it.

In terms of Sekiro, it wouldn’t be surprising if we saw a followup sometime down the line. Iteration is a safe way to garner sales, and Activision knows that.

With Sekiro being a FromSoftware game, it’s tough as nails, touting one of the most complex combat systems in an action game to date. So, if you’re not willing to learn the ins and outs of its complexity, the game might not be for you. But with a deal like this one, it might be enough to make you pull the trigger.

