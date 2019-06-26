Apex Legends Season 2 Is Adding Something Massive Into the Game

Apex Legends fans will have something massive to look forward to when Season 2 drops on July 2, 2019. The official Twitter account for Apex Legends just teased something crazy for the game. In the short promotional video, you can clearly see one of the game’s Legends flying through the air among small dragons, which the game calls “Flyers.” Behind all of that, you can see a giant eye open and focus in on the camera. It would seem that Apex Legends will be getting a giant creature as part of the update.

The tweet also has a link to the official Apex Legends YouTube channel. If you click the link, it notes that the Season 2 trailer will be released on June 27, 2019. On top of Wattson, the L-Star LMG, and new hop-up attachments, players can also look forward to something big when traversing King’s Canyon!

Have a look at the short teaser video for yourself.

Apex Legends launched for free in February 2019 and had ten million players in just 72 hours. By the end of its first week, 25 million people were playing. The game allows players to take control of different characters called Legends, each with their own unique abilities and playstyles. Many have praised the game for its emphasis on teamwork and for its Ping System, which allows players to call out loot, ammo, and enemies to ensure their team is aware of their surroundings at all times.

Recently, the game saw the addition of a limited time event called “The Legendary Hunt” that came with various challenges for players to complete. Doing so would grant them some shiny new rewards. Among the rewards were an ornate skin for Bloodhound, called “Master of The Hunt,” and skins for the G7, Triple Take, and the R-301 (for Battle Pass owners.)

[Source: Twitter Via: PlayApex]