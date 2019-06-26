System

A market board has been added to the Crystarium. In accordance with the addition of a new market board, reduced tax rates have been adjusted.

The following additions and adjustments have been made to retainers: Retainers can now be registered to the Crystarium market.

Hrothgar and Viera can now be selected as retainer races during customization.

Hair style and face paint obtained as rewards can now be applied to retainers during customization.

The retainer level cap has been raised to 80.

Retainers can now be assigned gunbreaker and dancer jobs.

To assign gunbreaker and dancer jobs to retainers, the following requirements must be met: Retainers cannot be already assigned a job, or must be reset if they are. Retainers must be Disciples of War or Magic at level 60 or higher. Players must be at level 60 or higher in the job they wish to assign their retainers. Players must possess a copy of Modern Vocation.

New objectives have been added to delivery missions and exploration ventures.

Exploration ventures are now displayed with the highest-level ventures first.

The retainer interface will now remain open upon retainer dismissal. However, in the event that only one retainer has been hired, the window will close as before.

Retainer animations upon being summoned or dismissed have been adjusted to increase the responsiveness of the interface.

The color of retainer nameplates has been changed to that of NPCs.



New achievements and titles have been added.

The following additions and adjustments have been made to achievements: Certain categories have been adjusted.

Achievements can now be selected via subcommand and recorded to the Watchlist for easy access.

Achievements can now be filtered by completion status or type of reward.

Clicking on an achievement in the Relevant category will no longer automatically open its primary category. Each achievement’s primary category can be accessed by using the “Display Filtered Categories” subcommand.





The following additions and adjustments have been made to the Recommendations window: Hunt marks are now displayed in Recommendations.

Sightseeing Clues are now displayed in Recommendations. Location information is not displayed in the same window.

The Hunting Log entries for both class and Grand Company now appear in the same category.

The window can now be locked.

The following additions and adjustments have been made to the Party Finder: Links to Party Finder listings can now be posted in the chat log. Pressing the chat button within the recruitment listing will create a link in the chat log, which can then be sent as a message. Clicking on the link in the chat log will open the corresponding Party Finder listing.

A player’s current Party Finder listing can now be opened via the chat log. Open the submenu associated with the player’s name in the chat log to see the relevant subcommand.





Cross-world party invitations to players on other Worlds can now be issued via the chat log. Open the submenu associated with the player’s name in the chat log to see the relevant subcommand.



The following additions and adjustments have been made to the party list: The party list now indicates HP increases granted by barriers.

The party list now indicates when maximum HP has been reduced.

The battle animations for allied NPCs in quest battles will now always appear. These effects cannot be disabled via settings in the Character Configuration interface. This adjustment will be considered in future patches for all existing quest battles prior to patch 5.0.



The amount of glamours that can be stored in the Glamour Dresser has been increased from 200 to 400.



The amount of glamour plates available has been increased from 10 to 15.

The following changes have been made to group pose: Trust system NPCs will now be included in group pose at the time of duty completion.

Trust and squadron NPCs will now repeat their most recently executed action upon duty completion.



Recordable duties have been changed. Two Shadowbringers trials are now available in the Duty Recorder.



A target’s HP can now be displayed in increments of 0.1% when it has less than 1% HP remaining. Select “Display target’s remaining HP percentage.” in Character Configuration to use this feature.

The UI’s color scheme can now be set to either Dark or Light. This option can be found in the Theme Settings tab of the System Configuration menu, accessible from the System section of the Main Menu. Changes will take effect upon next login. Certain UI elements are not affected by the theme.



In accordance with the increased level cap, the conditions that must be met to set your status as “New Adventurer” have been adjusted as follows: Have played less than 168 hours

Have not completed the main scenario “A Requiem for Heroes” * Players who no longer have the New Adventurer status but fulfill the above requirements can restore it by using the text command “/nastatus on”



Coinciding with the increase in level cap, the requirements for new mentors have been adjusted as follows: Disciples of War and Magic Requirements Must have completed the level 80 tank role quest. Must have completed the level 80 healer role quest. Must have completed at least one of the level 80 DPS role quests. Must have completed at least 1,000 dungeons and trials. Must have received at least 300 player commendations.

Disciples of Hand and Land Requirements Must have reached level 80 with at least one Disciple of the Land. Must have reached level 80 with at least one Disciple of the Hand. Must have synthesized at least 100 collectables. Must have gathered at least 300 collectables.

Players who obtained certification prior to the release of 5.0 but do not meet the new requirements will retain their current status for the duration of patch 5.0.

However, as of patch 5.1, to ensure that all mentors are held to the same standard, changes will be implemented to encourage mentors who qualified under the old system to obtain recertification. Please note that mentors who do not do this during patch 5.1 will lose their certification in 5.2.





The following additions and adjustments have been made to cross-world linkshells: The number of cross-world linkshells that a single character can create or join has been increased from 1 to 8. Cross-world linkshells can now be reordered. Chat-related configuration settings do not automatically update when linkshells are reordered.



The DUALSHOCK®4 and other gamepads with a vibrate function will now vibrate when Duty Finder matching has completed.

The following additions and adjustments have been made to cutscenes: Text relating to the formation or disbanding of a party will no longer appear if a cutscene is in progress.

The manner in which dialogue selections are displayed has been changed.

The position of the identifying letter next to a focus target’s name has been changed.

The following additions and adjustments have been made to the map: There are now separate toggle icons to turn map text and map icons on and off.

Certain quest objective icons have been changed to indicate elevation.



Job gauge details have been revised.

The order in which character names are displayed has been adjusted in accordance with changes made to pets.

The Battle and Other tabs of the Currency window have been revised.

The “Unlimited” setting under Frame Rate Limit in the Display Settings section of System Configuration has been replaced with a “Maximum (90 fps)” setting.

Additions have been made to the System Configuration interface. Theme Settings

Settings have been removed from the Character Configuration interface.

Additions have been made to the Character Configuration interface.

Additions and adjustments have been made to the Keybind menu.

Additions and adjustments have been made to text commands.

Additions have been made to the auto-translation dictionary.

Additions have been made to the PlayStation 4 auto-complete dictionary.

New music has been added.

In order to reduce server congestion upon the release of patch 5.0, the following measures will be implemented temporarily: We will continue to monitor server activity and remove these features when server congestion is determined to no longer be an issue. Players who are inactive for thirty minutes will be logged out automatically. New areas will be split into multiple instances. Particular instances can be selected when entering from a neighboring area or teleporting via aetheryte.



The following additions and adjustments have been made to character creation: The default appearance of characters as displayed on the race and clan selection screens has been adjusted.

Hairstyle options can now be limited to favorites only.

Hairstyle and face paint options obtained as rewards are now marked accordingly at the aesthetician.

Hairstyle and face paint options obtained as rewards can now be used when customizing retainer appearance.



Characters on accounts with active subscriptions will be prioritized in login queues.

Square Enix account passwords can now be saved on the PlayStation 4 launcher.

The title screen logo and opening movie have been changed to those of Shadowbringers. The opening movie for Stormblood can be viewed by selecting Movies at the title screen.