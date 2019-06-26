Sony has announced the free games PlayStation Plus members can get for themselves in July 2019. And, well, it’s certainly not the strongest month in the service’s history. However, if you’ve been itching to try Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 and Horizon Chase Turbo, you’re in luck! Those are the two games members can download for free beginning on July 2, 2019. Please contain your excitement.

You can take a look at these games in action, if you’d like:

There really isn’t much to say about PES 2019, to be honest. It’s the annual soccer franchise that’s not FIFA. The long-running series includes plenty of real-life teams you can step into the shoes of. The Konami-backed title released back in September 2018. While it’s often been in the shadow of its EA-developed brethren, we gave PES 2019 a positive review , calling it a “stellar football simulation” despite some “minor stebacks.” Those who interested in this title likely already bought it months ago, but if you’re looking to get into the world of Pro Evolution Soccer, well, here you go.

Horizon Chase Turbo on the other hand, is a bit of a head-scratcher in more ways than one. While the fact that I literally never heard of it until now is somewhat alarming, it is apparently “a love-letter” to the arcade racers of the 90s. It started out as a mobile title in 2015, before going Turbo on the PlayStation 4 in 2018. Jokes aside, we did give this game a positive review as well, saying it “captures that long-lost arcade feel.”

While many have complained about the PlayStation Plus free games in the months following the removal of PlayStation 3 and Vita titles, this doesn’t inspire much confidence things will change. Hopefully this won’t be indicative of the service as we move into a new generation of consoles. As a reminder, the titles will be available on July 2nd, and will be available until August 5th. The current lineup of titles, including Borderlands: The Handsome Collection, is available until July 1st.

What do you make of these titles? Let us know!