NIS America has unveiled Western release dates for The Alliance Alive HD Remastered. North America will get the title for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch on October 8, 2019. Meanwhile, the European launch is scheduled for a few days later on October 11th. As previously confirmed, the HD experience will hit Japanese stores on October 10th. The Alliance Alive HD Remastered will eventually come to PC; however, a release date for this platform has not yet been announced.

In addition to revealing release date details, NIS America also launched a new trailer for The Alliance Alive HD Remastered. The video shows off the massive graphical differences between the title’s 3DS version and the impending HD release on the PS4, PC, and Switch. Check it out below:

Developed by Cattle Call, the studio most notably known for Dragon Quest IV and Arc the Lad: End of Darkness, The Alliance Alive HD Remastered is a JRPG set in a world enslaved by demons. A cataclysmic event, dubbed the Dark Current, opened the door for the forces of evil to invade and take over. Now, a group of heroes are tasked with kickstarting a revolution to wrestle back control over what remains of humanity. This is where players enter into the picture, forging unlikely alliances and leading the charge through numerous demon realms.

The Alliance Alive originally launched for the Nintendo 3DS in June 2017. Upon release, it received generally favorable reviews, many of which noted that it paled in comparison to the Nintendo handheld’s other, more promising JRPG offers. It should be interesting, then, to see how it compares on consoles and PC. At the very least, the above comparison trailer indicates The Alliance Alive’s visuals have been vastly improved. We’ll have to wait and see if the same can be said of the remaster’s gameplay.

