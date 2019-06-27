Looking to explore a bit of the Cyberpunk 2077 story before the title hits store shelves early next year? The Cyberpunk 2020 tabletop RPG has it covered. A new edition of the tabletop RPG, dubbed Cyberpunk Red, is currently in the works, but lacks a release date. However, the Cyberpunk Red Jumpstart Kit is expected to debut on August 1, 2019 at Gen Con 2019 and will retail for $29.99.

Not only will this act as a good introduction into creator Mike Pondsmith’s sci-fi world, it will additionally bridge the gap between Cyberpunk 2020 and Cyberpunk 2077. As such, players should expect to encounter new mechanics and lore from the period between the two experiences.

According to publisher R. Talsorian Games, the starter kit will feature all of the necessary tools, including: “Essential rules, customizable pregenerated characters, new world lore, some amazing dice” from Q Workshop, and much more. Those interested in the Cyberpunk Red Jumpstart Kit will also be able to get in on the fun via a PDF on DriveThruRPG, though, of course, the playing dice won’t be included.

By the time the starter kit arrives, audiences will be that much closer to seeing more of Cyberpunk 2077 in action. During E3 2019, CD Projekt RED revealed the event’s behind-closed-doors demo is scheduled to have a showing at this year’s PAX West, which kicks off on August 30th and ends a few days later on September 2nd. Similar to the E3 2018 preview, the lengthy demo shown during E3 2019 had many critics raving.

Cyberpunk 2077 will hit store shelves early next year on April 16, 2020 for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One. Preorders for the game are already live online and at various retailers. The Collector’s Edition, which costs a whopping $250 and is already selling like hot cakes, is available for preorder as well.

[Source: R. Talsorian Games via Bloody Disgusting]