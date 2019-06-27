The next major update for Daybreak Game Company’s H1Z1: Battle Royale, which has over 12 million players on the PS4, is here. It brings with it a tasty new arcade game mode, several new items for players to earn if they manage to complete the set of in-game challenges, and some bug fixes too.

The new arcade game mode is called the Hot Dog Eating Contest. Players must run around the map collecting hot dogs, all while trying not to get killed. In H1Z1: Battle Royale, the arcade mode is reserved for special in-game events. This one will run until July 10, 2019.

The full list of patch notes is as follows:

UPDATES

New Arcade Mode: Hot Dog Eating Contest will run from Thursday, June 27 to Wednesday, July 10

Hot Dog Eating Contest Challenges: Hot Dog Champion: Collect 100 regular hot dogs throughout the duration of the event to unlock the Patriotic Motorcycle Helmet (ultra rare) Hot Dog Eating King: Win an Arcade Match with the golden hot dog in your possession to unlock the animated Patriotic Unicorn Mask (legendary)

New Release: Patriotic Set Crate

Classic Patriotic Bundle and individual patriotic-themed items are now available in the Marketplace

Players can now preview the whole outfit when previewing a single item from the new outfit crates (Patriotic Set Crate, Vixen Set Crate)

BUG FIXES

Fixed a rare bug where players could not fire weapons after re-spawning in FFA

Upper Class Jacket sleeve is fixed and no longer disappears

Tan Military Backpack now properly drops after a player is downed

Fixed the Tech Assassin ATV skin preview

Season Rewards table now correctly matches the displayed info

Missing exit button prompt is now back on the duos spectating screen

Are you going to try out the new Hot Dog Eating Contest game mode? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

[Source: Daybreak Game Company]