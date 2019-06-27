During an interview with Game Informer, Respawn Entertainment CEO Vince Zampella talked about how Disney was originally cautious about allowing a Jedi story to be told in the upcoming Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. He noted that Disney’s story group had a lot of opinions about where to take the story, but that ultimately, both parties’ ideas lined up pretty well.

According to Zampella:

At first [Disney was] a little cautious about doing a Jedi story because that’s so precious. We were able to pitch them on it. Stig [Asmussen] did a great job of kind of putting something together that just resonated well with them. Ultimately the game is called Jedi, so I think we succeeded and did a good job, yeah.

Understandably, Disney and Lucasfilm are protective of the Star Wars IP, but when you consider Respawn’s track record, it seems like it’s in good hands.

At E3 2019, we finally got to see gameplay from Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. While it looked compelling enough, it did not depict some of the game’s most interesting features. In the E3 demo, we got to see a linear snippet of gameplay, showing the main character taking out enemies similar to the structure of an Uncharted game.

However, it’s been reported that Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will play much more like an open world Metroidvania, with an emphasis on exploration as well as action-heavy combat.

It’s unclear why this wasn’t touched upon at E3, but it’s nice to know there are still surprises in the works for the upcoming Star Wars title. Along with that, it’s fortunate that Disney gave the green light to allow Respawn to do a Jedi story since it opens up so many possibilities from a narrative perspective.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is scheduled to release for PS4 and other platforms on November 15, 2019.

[Source: Game Informer]