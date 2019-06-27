As expected, Atelier Ryza will be coming to the West. Now known as Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout, fans won’t have to wait long to experience the next entry in this long-running series. The adventure begins on October 29, 2019. Superfans will even be able to get their hands on an exclusive Collector’s Edition.

Atelier Ryza will begin a brand new story arc in the Atelier series. It centers around the titular Ryza, an adventurous one who longs to escape her hometown. An experience on a forbidden island changes her life forever, after she encounters a mysterious man. Now equipped with the power of alchemy, Ryza finds herself on a journey to save everyone she loves.

Atelier Ryza features a new synthesis system that promises “a better understanding” for all players. An expanded crafting system allows players to search the world for crafting items using various tools. Different tools will yield different rewards, which encourages you to explore and experiment.

Western Atelier Ryza Release Date and Limited Edition Announced WATCH GALLERY

The Atelier Ryza Collector’s Edition is available for preorder exclusively on the NIS America online store. Along with a copy of the game itself, the special edition is also packed with an exclusive keychain, art book, cloth poster, and art cards. Some of these items’ appearances haven’t been revealed so we’ll have to wait and see what they end up looking like.

Atelier Ryza will hit Japan on Stepmeber 27th, meaning there’s only about a month’s wait between releases. Atelier Ryza is the second mainline Atelier game to have a 2019 release, as well. Atelier Lulua: The Scion of Arland recently released in the West, receiving positive reviews. Our review of Atelier Lulua said it found “right balance between world exploration, alchemy, and storytelling.”

Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout will release on October 29, 2019. It will be available for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC.