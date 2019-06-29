Square Enix has made no secret of its desire to remake its older, established franchises but that doesn’t detract it from pursuing new IPs. In fact, the company is “always on the look out” for new IP, according to President Yosuke Matsuda.

Speaking to Games Industry, Matsuda revealed that forming external partnerships is an important step in creating something new and fresh, and that Square Enix also wants to continue investing in other studios. He explained:

[With Outriders] we spoke with the producers on the ground there, and we decided that they were interesting and we should try and make this new shooter game with People Can Fly. There are a variety of different ways of going about [working with external teams], including acquisitions. But when making something new, who you work with, the team that you work with, is very important. So forming partnerships is a key way of going about that. And there are other methods as well, including investing in other organisations. For example, in the West we did invest in Bulkhead Interactive, and they have realised Battalion 1944. We have a minority stake in that. But there is a variety of different possibilities. We want to think flexibly about these opportunities. But the point is working with good teams and excellent talent.

Speaking specifically about Marvel’s Avengers, Matsuda said that Square Enix wants to achieve the kind of success that Insomniac Games achieved with Marvel’s Spider-Man. He also revealed that the studio has high goals and expectations, and doesn’t want to be “bested” by the PlayStation 4-exclusive.

“We are working very hard on the development effort right now, so that we are able to provide a new experience,” Matsuda added.

Marvel’s Avengers will release on May 15, 2020 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC.

[Source: Games Industry]

