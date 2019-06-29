Square Enix is one of many video game publishers who have expressed an interest in pursuing cloud gaming but President Yosuke Matsuda doesn’t think the service will take off immediately or that console and PC players will embrace it anytime soon.

Speaking to Game Industry, Matsuda said that he hopes players like Google and Microsoft are successful in their endeavors but seemed vary of cloud’s reliance on a robust internet infrastructure.

For people who are already playing games on consoles or PCs, I think it will be unlikely for them to suddenly switch over to the cloud streaming environment. I say that because the consoles and the PCs right now offer a very stable and great environment in which to play games, so for that reason, with the services that are just launching and there being a lack of clarity on what the gameplay experience is going to be like, I just think it is unlikely that these people are suddenly going to switch over to the cloud.

Matsuda added that cloud gaming might attract those who don’t necessarily own consoles and PCs but are interested in watching gameplay on Twitch and YouTube.

At the same time, I think there is a lot of people around the world who might not own a console or a PC, but are still interested in these games. There are a lot of people who are watching the gameplay on Twitch and YouTube. When you think about how many people who are watching these games being streamed, you realize that there are probably a lot of people out there who might not be willing to invest upfront in a console, but they still want to play these games.

What do our readers think of Matsuda’s comments? Share your thoughts with us below.

[Source: Games Industry]