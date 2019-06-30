Before Borderlands 3, there was Battleborn – Gearbox Software’s online hero shooter that was eclipsed by Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch. Such was its reception that it only took a little over a year for Gearbox to withdraw support, leaving the game to bite the dust. However, the studio doesn’t have any regrets.

In an interview with Metro, Art Director Scott Kester credited Battleborn for Borderlands 3 being “as good as it is now.” It looks like Gearbox ended up learning quite a few lessons from its failure.

Kester explained:

By the grace of the beautiful 2K they allowed us to say, ‘Hey, we want to try this Battleborn thing, we just want to kind of reset our palette, we’re gonna try this thing’. And we did it and… you know, if we didn’t make that game Borderlands 3 wouldn’t be as good as it is now. It made us think about things a little different. I’ve worked on this game for over four years now, it’s been in development for a while. The second I finished Battleborn I essentially started going into this. To us it wasn’t about, ‘Hammer it out, hammer it out! Let’s punch it out, let’s punch it out!’ It was like, ‘Let’s make the right thing. Let’s get it there and then we’ll take our time’. But also, we’ve put so much junk into this game. It’s frikkin’ huge. It’s considerably more content than we’ve put into anything else.

Elsewhere in the interview, Kester revealed that Gearbox is working on “substantial, meaty” DLC for Borderlands 3. However, he stopped short of calling it a live service game, adding that the studio is working on an endgame that keeps players coming back for more.

Borderlands 3 will release on September 13, 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC. For more on the game, check out our hands-on preview.

[Source: Metro]

