According to a report from Bankier, Polish developer CD Projekt Red has three Cyberpunk projects in the works, including 2077. During a conference with the company’s president, Adam Kiciński, he had some interesting things to say about the upcoming RPG, in addition to the other projects in the same universe.

Kiciński had this to say about the three titles (please note that this quote has been translated from Polish to English through Google and may have inaccuracies in exact wording and phrasing):

We’re working on three Cyberpunk things – over the main game and over two more. These are three teams. We are also working on ‘Gwint‘ and we have still unplayed game in [company] Spokko. So we have five working teams, three working on ‘Cyberpunk.‘

Aside from that, Vice-President Piotr Nielubowicz had this to add about the future of Cyberpunk:

Our next big project will also be in the ‘Cyberpunk‘ universe, and we’re already working on it and treating it as a really big and innovative project for us.

It’s unclear what these other “Cyberpunk things” will look or play like, and how they will tie to 2077, but the idea of this turning into an expansive universe like The Witcher is exciting. Current reports say the three projects are the main Cyberpunk 2077 game, CDPR’s “next big game,” and a Cyberpunk multiplayer game.

Below, you can find a tweet from respected Twitter user, Nibel, corroborating the report from Bankier.

Although we know a lot about Cyberpunk 2077, there is still that is unknown, so we’re excited to get our hands on it next year. After its E3 2019 showing, we were left impressed.

For now, we can look forward to Cyberpunk 2077, as it will release April 16, 2020 for PS4 and elsewhere.

[Source: Bankier via Twiiter]

