The official Crash Bandicoot Twitter account posted an image detailing all the new goodies that will be coming with Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled’s first Grand Prix event. Nitro Grand Tour will include 18 new items, several new characters and skins, challenges, a new track, and other rewards.

The Nitro Grand Tour will begin on July 3, 2019 at 12 am GMT (8 pm EST) and run until July 28th. Below, you can see the official Crash Bandicoot account’s tweet. There’s a lot to unpack, but hopefully this is a sign for what’s to come throughout the game’s life-cycle, in terms of content.

CTR Nitro-Fueled is gearing up for the Nitro Tour Grand Prix! The Nitro Tour Grand Prix will include a new Track, Characters, Items, and Challenges. Starting July 3 at 12:00 AM GMT. pic.twitter.com/jOMTL7v0ig — Crash Bandicoot (@CrashBandicoot) July 1, 2019

You’ll notice a tier system introduced with the new unlockables, ranging from bronze all the way to gold. These tiers correlate to the items you get, with the bronze items being less desirable than the more rare unlockables.

The new Twilight Tour Track will be available and is based on the Arabian and Egyptian sections of Crash Bandicoot 3: Warped. This level takes place during day and night, giving an interesting dynamic while you race to the finish.

Along with all the unlockbales, the Nitro Grand Tour will include a series of challenges to earn Nitro Points. These range from daily, weekly, themed, pro, and quick, which all have a wide variety of difficulties depending on your skill level. It will also keep players returning to the game, even months after its release.

But that’s not all included with the first Grand Prix event. You’ll see new kart sets, paint jobs, stickers, and a Champion Kart & Signature Decal reward for those who finish in the top spot on the leaderboards.

Finally, this update will see the inclusion of a few fixes, most notably with a save corruption issue that was occurring for PS4 players.

