Previously, CD Projekt RED developers confirmed Cyberpunk 2077 will, unsurprisingly, feature multiple endings. Now, another member of the development team has explained that players will choose from three different origin stories for the character they create. These three options, referred to as “Lifepaths,” are to provide the basis for the protagonist’s “starting location.” For instance, one Lifepath will see players engage with a prologue in the Badlands, an area in the outskirts of Cyberpunk 2077’s massive setting, Night City.

The title’s Lead Quest Designer, Paweł Sasko, briefly explained the function of the three origin stories in a follow-up E3 email to VG247. Sasko shared the following with the publication,

The player in Cyberpunk 2077 can create a custom character that has one of three origin stories, that we call lifepaths: you can be Nomad, Corpo, or Street Kid. Each of that Lifepaths has a different starting location and story background that are strongly connected with the origin story. Anything more I say can reveal too much from the story, so I will leave it like this.

This certainly differs from The Witcher series, in which Geralt of Rivia’s backstory details, barring narrative-based choices from game to game, were already set in stone. The two franchises will also differ in how CD Projekt RED approaches morality, in that, unlike The Witcher, Cyberpunk 2077 will not feature a morality system at all. Another key difference will be present in the sci-fi title’s having stealth options. Apparently, should a players choose to avoid killing, a pacifist playthrough of Cyberpunk 2077 will indeed be a possibility, according to other details recently shared by Sasko.

Cyberpunk 2077 will finally hit store shelves early next year for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One on April 16, 2020. Preorders for the game and its pricey Collector’s Edition are already live online and at a wide variety of retail stores.

[Source: VG247]