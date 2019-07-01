A number of images from the upcoming The Witcher Netflix series have appeared on Twitter, giving us our first official look at Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri in action. Based on the reaction, fans seem pleased with how all the characters look.

These images comes from Lauren Hissrich, The Witcher’s showrunner. She tweeted a series of fitting descriptions of each character to accompany the photos.

Below, you can see a two images from The Witcher featuring Henry Cavill as the series protagonist, Geralt. Hissrich describes him as stoic, balanced, and fierce, which we will hopefully see more of in the show when it airs at the end of 2019 on Netflix. Although we saw an image of Cavill as Geralt earlier in 2019, these are the first images of the character in action.

We also got our first look at Ciri, played by Freya Allan. In this tweet, Hissrich calls her resilient, relentless, brazen, and growing. If you’re unfamiliar, Ciri is one of the main characters of the series and is actually playable in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

Finally, we got to see Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, who is portrayed as Geralt’s true love and sort of a mother-figure to Ciri. Hissrich says she’s fiery, proud, shrewd, and contradictory, making her one of the series’ more complicated characters.

Among these images from Hissrich are a number of other pictures from the show, which you can check out in our gallery. You’ll find a few different logos to catch your eye.

Although the first season has wrapped production, we still don’t have an exact date for when the show will air. But we will likely find out very soon. When we do, we’ll be sure to let you know.

For now, we can enjoy these images and cross our fingers that Netflix’s The Witcher will be at least half as good as the games are.

[Source: Twitter]