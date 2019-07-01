Some new leaks about Rockstar Game’s next installment in the massively successful Grand Theft Auto series have surfaced online in a Reddit thread. None of this is confirmed to be true however, so take all of this with a grain of salt until an official statement is made. Supposedly, the game will take place in between 1970 and 1980, in Vice City, Liberty City (for some alleged linear missions), and another fictional location which is based off of Rio de Janeiro, with players taking control of an up and coming drug lord named Ricardo. Supposedly, the game has been in development since 2012, just one year before the launch of Grand Theft Auto V, with production rumored to have picked up in 2015.

It will supposedly be a Rockstar Worldwide production, meaning it would be made by all of Rockstar Game’s teams. The game will apparently try to balance realism and arcade gameplay, but won’t be as realistic as Rockstar’s most recent title, Red Dead Redemption 2. The game will supposedly feature a chapter system, similar to Red Dead Redemption 2, and will allegedly see the game’s protagonist smuggling cocaine between Vice City and the new location in order to work his way up in the criminal organization. Contrary to previous leaks, the new leaks suggest that the game’s protagonist is male and he is the only playable protagonist in the game.

According to the leaks, weather will allegedly play a large role in the game’s world, with hurricanes and floods specifically mentioned in the thread. The leaks also say that buildings in the game will change over the eras, and that older classic cars will become more expensive due to the passage of time. Supposedly, building your drug empire will play a large role in the game as well, with comparisons made to Grand Theft Auto Online‘s drug operations, but dialed up to ten. The leaks state that players will only be able to carry a limited number of weapons on their person, and that all other weapons will be stored in the trunk of the players personal vehicle. Body armor will supposedly stored in the vehicle as well, and that it actually appears on the character when worn this time around.

Finally, there were possible platform details. Grand Theft Auto 6 is allegedly only coming to next gen consoles, and not the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One.

What do you think about these leaks? Would you like to see Grand Theft Auto 6 set in between 1970 and 1980? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

[Source: Reddit]