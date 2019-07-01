The Walking Dead The Telltale Definitive Series Release Date Announced

Skybound Games, the folks who took over for Telltale Games after the studio’s closure last year in 2018, have announced a release date for The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series. The collection of games will be released on September 10, 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of the game will be available physically and digitally. Preorders for the collection, which will include every episode of each season of Telltale’s The Walking Dead, are open now.

The bundle also contains a ton of extra content for longtime fans of the series. You will receive 10+ hours of bonus content providing an in-depth look at the making of the game from the developers, voice actors, and the rest of the team who worked on it. There is a music player, which has over 40 different tracks spanning the game’s four seasons, an art gallery, a 3D model viewer complete with voice lines, and the option to turn on the classic menus from the previous seasons, complete with their music. The 400 Days DLC, and The Walking Dead: Michonne, a spin-off where players take control of the sword-wielding woman, Michonne, are in the package too. You even have a filter that will convert the game’s graphics into “Graphic Black” mode, to make it look more like the comics.

Have a look at the teaser for the “Graphic Black” filter!

[Source: Skybound Games]