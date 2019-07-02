Developer Destructive Creations and Publisher 1C Company launched real-time strategy game Ancestors Legacy on PC in May 2018. So when will console players finally be able to get in on the history-inspired fun? Very soon. Ancestors Legacy will come to the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in a little over a month on August 13, 2019 for $39.99 USD.

Console players will have access to every feature included in the game’s PC version. This includes the multiplayer capabilities, main weapons, narrative, squad-based battles, and more. Of course, there will be a few changes between the two versions, though. Certain aspects of Ancestors Legacy, namely key mapping and the user interface, required optimization on console, after all.

For those unaware, Ancestors Legacy takes place in the Middle Ages. As is the case with many other strategy games, resource management is a key pillar of the overall experience. The same can be said of other gameplay pillars, such as base building, squad-based battles, and so on.

Below is a list of Ancestors Legacy’s features:

Four playable nations in an extensive single-player campaign inspired by historical events.

Various modes of intense multiplayer battles.

Advanced tactical options combining the use of terrain, experience, and morale.

Cinematic battle camera view that puts you right in the center of the action.

Outstanding visual fidelity powered by Unreal Engine 4.

Streamlined resource management and village construction.

While commanding an army throughout Europe across several campaigns, which are inspired by historical events, players will take control of one of four powers—Anglo-Saxon, German, Slav, or Viking. From there, players will be tasked with engaging in acts befitting armies of the time period. For instance, conquering swaths of land by raiding and pillaging enemy settlements rests at the heart of any true attempt at being victorious. Accomplishing as much apparently won’t be easy. To succeed, players must rely upon all manner of tactical options. This does not merely begin and end with knowing where and when to attack, either. Taking advantage of certain environments and closely observing the enemy’s weakness will also be instrumental.

