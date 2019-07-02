Publisher EA has revealed the rewards you’ll be able to earn in Apex Legends‘ Season 2 Battle Pass. They range from new challenges that net XP, to legendary items. Right off the bat, anyone who plays Apex Legends Season 2 can earn a Hot Rod Wattson skin, five Apex Packs, and Season 2 stat trackers, all for free.

But, those who purchase the Battle Pass using in-game Apex Coins will have access to a slew of goodies:

Challenges – Partaking in challenges can earn you Battle Pass XP which will help you level up faster

More Legendaries – You’ll be able to acquire more Legendary skins from the reward track and earn crafting materials to make a Legendary item of your choice

Music Packs – You can update the music during the drop and when you win, along with themed music packs

Emotes – Each Legend will have access to new emotes that help when showing off after a victory

Loading Screens – Customizable loading screens with unique art

You’ll instantly gain access to the Gilded Gibraltar, Valor Bangalore, Dreadnought Pathfinder, and Spitfire Intimidator skins after purchasing the Battle Pass, too.

Respawn Entertainment also revealed the challenges you’ll be able to partake in. Along with the Battle Pass comes Ranked Leagues for Season 2, which EA went in depth about on July 1st on the official website.

Respawn and EA have been continuing to support Apex Legends since its launch in February 2019. You might recall the Battle Royale’s explosion in popularity, seemingly overnight, as millions of players gathered to play. Its player-base has dropped off, but Apex is still tremendously popular. During its first month, the game saw over 50 million players, making it one of the most successful launches in video game history.

What do you make of the Season 2 Battle Pass rewards? Let us know in the comments!

[Source: EA]