Respawn Entertainment has released the long list of patch notes for Season 2 of Apex Legends, and it would appear that there are a ton of changes to the game’s existing Legends alongside a bunch of bug fixes. The game’s latest update should improve the overall gameplay experience for everyone just in time for the newest Legend, Wattson, to make her way into the game.

For starters, there are many changes coming to the game’s Legends. Gibraltar and Caustic’s Fortified passive perk was increased from 10% to 15% damage reduction, and it also now prevents both characters from being slowed down by gunfire. Wraith, Lifeline, and Pathfinder’s Low Profile passive increases the damage they receive by five percent. Bloodhound’s Eye of the Allfather ability now tracks moving enemies instead of showing a static image of where the enemy is located, and Bloodhound’s clues remain visible for longer. Instead of a maximum of 60 seconds, the clues will remain for a maximum of 90 seconds. Mirage is also now capable of cancelling his cloaking ability.

Some of the more notable bug fixes with this update include a fix to a glitch that would cause the consumables wheel to display incorrectly, a fix to an exploit that would allow players to jump while downed, a fix to a glitch that would cause the “Out of Bounds” warning to appear when riding the Supply Ship in certain areas of the map, a fix to an issue that would cause hits to register incorrectly if you were shot by a shotgun while firing your weapon, and more.

The full list of patch notes is as follows:

WEAPONS

New Airdrop Weapon: L-STAR EMG

Fires large high-damage plasma projectiles

Will overheat if player fires for too long

Comes with its own limited ammo supply

Only available in Airdrops

New Hop-Up: Disruptor Rounds

Increased damage to shielded targets.

Compatibility: Alternator / RE-45

New Hop-Up: Hammerpoint Rounds

Increased damage to unshielded targets.

Compatibility: P2020, Mozambique.

New Attachments: Energy Mags

Increases magazine capacity.

Increases reload speed at rare and above.

Compatibility: Havoc, Triple Take, Devotion.

Reduced default mag sizes on compatible weapons.

Skullpiercer Hop-Up: Upgraded to gold tier & increased rarity.

Flatline:

damage 16 -> 19

P2020:

damage 12 -> 13

Triple Take x Precision Choke:

choke time 1.5 -> 1.1

Alternator:

damage 13 -> 15

recoil mitigation increased for all barrel attachments.

Kraber:

damage 125 -> 145

headshot scale 2.0 -> 2.05

leg damage scale 0.76 -> 0.8

slightly increased rarity

Arc Star Tweaks

Increased ignition delay from 2.5 to 2.8 seconds.

Sticking a full health player with no armor will now down them.

Players at the edge of the explosion no longer get their shields completely shredded.

Ammo Stack Sizes

Shotgun max stack reduced from 64 to 16. Players now need multiple stacks of ammo to run a shotty.

Energy max stack increased from 60 to 80; now matches Light/ Heavy ammo.

Rotated Gold Weapons

Flatline

Alternator

RE45

Mozambique

P2020

Airdrop Weapon Spawn Rates

L-STAR added to airdrop weapon loot tables.

Airdrop weapon spawn rates now change based on early/ mid/ late game. For example, early game will spawn more Krabers, end game will spawn more Mastiffs.

Performance Optimizations

Improved performance when firing weapons, especially for multi-projectile weapons like shotguns and Triple Take.

In our testing this has contributed to delivering a smoother overall experience on both server and client, particularly during early game combat situations.

Bug fixes

Fixed exploit where players could use weapon inspect to cancel out other weapon behaviors.

EVA-8 : ADS recoil now resettles back to starting point instead of a randomized offset of the starting point.

Thermite Grenades: fixed an issue where players downed with thermite could be invincible to thermite after being revived.

General

Fortified [ Gibraltar, Caustic ] Damage reduction increased: 10% -> 15% Fortified Legends are now immune to slow effects from weapon fire.

Low Profile [ Wraith, Lifeline, Pathfinder ] Low Profile increases incoming damage by 5%.



Bloodhound

Eye of the Allfather Enemies scanned now are tracked in real time instead of leaving a ghost image behind. The tracking lasts for 1.5 seconds. Increased the angle of the scan to 110 from 90.

Tracker Increased clue duration to 90 seconds from 60 seconds. Fixed a bug where energy weapons wouldn’t leave behind weapon fired clues. Fixed a bug where movement clues would sometimes not be generated.



Mirage

Vanishing Act Mirage can now cancel out of his ultimate cloak early. Mirage now has a small delay when disabling cloak.



Caustic

Nox Gas The magnitude of the slow is reduced by 50% when effecting teammates.



Gibraltar

Dome of Protection Increased the duration by 3 seconds.



Pathfinder

Updated the hit box to better conform with the base model.

We are also planning to make adjustments so his hitbox better reflects Legendary Skins as well for cases where it’s not matching up.

Lifeline

D.O.C. heal drone now gets destroyed after 2 damage ticks by the circle.

STATS PAGE

Added a stats page. You can access it by hovering over your name while in the Lobby and clicking it to inspect. The page will show you your overall account stats as well as access to your stats for each season and Ranked Series.

We’re sure you all will have feedback on other stats you’d like to see here. What we’re shipping with Season 2 is just the start and we’re planning to build on it. We won’t promise anything but definitely let us know what other stats you want shown after you’ve played around with it.

KNOWN ISSUES: There will be some stats [like assists for example] that will start counting for Season 2 but won’t account for progress before that. This is because until we added the feature, this stuff wasn’t being counted. We’re looking at future improvements to retroactively update these areas that we hope to address down the road.

THE RING

With Season 2, we’ll trying out new circle closing speed, size, and damage that now applies to both Ranked Leagues and the normal Apex Queue.

Ring Damage is now the following: Round 1: 2% damage taken per tick. Round 2: 5% damage taken per tick. Round 3: 10% damage taken per tick. Round 4: 20% damage taken per tick. Round 5: 20% damage taken per tick. Round 6 and beyond: 25% damage taken per tick.



Ring start and closing speed is now the following: First Circle Starts closing after: 3 minutes. Time to close: 2 minutes. Second Circle Starts closing after: 2 minutes 30 seconds. Time to close: 2 minutes. Third Circle Starts closing after: 2 minutes 15 seconds. Time to close: 2 minutes. Fourth Circle Starts closing after: 2 minutes. Time to close: 2 minutes. Fifth Circle Starts closing after: 1 minute 30 seconds. Time to close: 1 minutes 40 seconds. Sixth Circle Starts closing after: 1 minute 30 seconds. Time to close: 1 minutes 40 seconds. Seventh Circle Starts closing after: 2 minutes. Time to close: 1 minute 20 seconds. Eighth Circle Starts closing after: 20 seconds. Time to close: 1 minute 20 seconds.



Ring radius for the first circle has been slightly reduced [it’s about 9% smaller than it was before].

QUALITY OF LIFE

Pings When pinging a closed door, the player will now say “closed door here”. When pinging an open door, the player will now say “someone’s been here”. When a player requests a hop up, if the gun only accepts one kind of hop up, the player will callout that specific hop up they are looking for. If the gun accepts multiple hop ups, the player won’t vocalize it but all possible hop ups requested will show up in the obit feed.

Arc stars that are stuck to players should no longer fail to do damage when the part of the player it is stuck to is intersecting another object.

Made visual improvements to the Legends while in the Lobby and character select.

Added improvements and polish to the Legend’s animations while skydiving.

Improved melee hit detection on the hover tank while it’s moving.

Server optimizations.

Improved server and client performance when firing weapons, especially for multi-projectile weapons like shotguns and TripleTake.

Large doors and Supply Bins can now be used while viewing them from more extreme angles.

Slow Effects will now slow players equally regardless of their controller settings.

Wraith’s Heirloom will now more reliably show its lightning visualFX.

Heal items will now more reliably show the correct model when switching between different types.

General optimizations to improve framerate.

Fixed issue with geometry sometimes flickering when viewed from a long distance.

Death Box rarity colors are now more visible from a distance.

“Send Friend Request” tool-tip now shows up when hovering over teammates Banners while viewing the “Squad Eliminated” screen and “Squads” tab during a match.

Made it so that your weapon won’t play its priming animation when you pull it out after skydiving.

Fixed issue with skydive continuing to loop falling soundFX after landing.

Apex will no longer swap from full screen to windowed mode automatically if you shift to focus on other applications while Apex is booting up.

Fixed issue with players seeing their Origin friends listed as offline when they aren’t.

Made improvements to voice chat for PC.

Fixed issue where you could lose your Steam friends list after restarting Apex on PC.

Fixed issue where sometimes players would get a black screen during character select.

Added “Flash Hider” description to the Gold Barrel Stabilizer attachment. It always did this but the information wasn’t provided well so we added it to the description when inspecting the attachment.

BUG FIXES

Fixed a hit registration bug that could occur if you fired your weapon while being damaged by an enemy shotgun.

Fixed a bug where sometimes load screens would not appear properly and players would temporarily see the training map before loading into a match.

Fixed issue with players not always hearing selected quip dialogue when performing a finisher or being executed.

Fixed issue with Apex not working correctly when SLI or Crossfire is enabled.

Fixed bug with the consumables wheel sometimes appearing blank.

Fixed bug where players would sometimes get stuck on the Battle Pass Level screen.

Fixed bug where The Unlock button would be greyed out when it shouldn’t be when trying to view rewards.

Fixed bug where players would sometimes be unable to exit the Battle Pass tab after selecting it from the Lobby.

Fixed an exploit where players could jump while downed.

Fixed issue where sometimes the client would crash to the Dashboard when entering character select on Xbox One.

Fixed a bug where pinging a sniper stock in your inventory would show up as “looking for Grip”

Fixed a bug that caused players and loot to begin sliding permanently or launching inconsistently onto Supply Ship surfaces after doing melee attacks against the Supply Ship walls.

Fixed bug that could cause players to shift to a location under the map when switching between players while spectating.

Fixed bug for cases where performing a melee attack while inspecting an item would cause the attack to slow down and not deal damage.

[X1 only] Fixed bug where players were not being rewarded “The Player” achievement after hitting level 50. If you have reached level 50 and not received it in the past it should now be awarded retroactively.

Fixed the bug that sometimes caused Apex to crash when plugging a PS4 controller into your PC while the game is active.

Fixed bug that caused an “Out of Bounds” warning and timer while riding the Supply Ship over certain areas of Kings Canyon.

General improvements to game stability related to various script errors.

LEGENDS Bloodhound Fixed bug where players wouldn’t create movement evidence markers unless they were sprinting. Fixed bug where sometimes energy weapons wouldn’t create ‘weapon fired’ evidence markers. Wraith Fixed bug where Wraith’s jetpack boosters could still be seen while phasing. Fixed issue where in some rare cases, performing a Finisher while down player is entering a Wraith Portal. Fixed an exploit that allowed players to place extra Dimensional Portals. Octane Fixed a bug that caused throwable items to bounce off a jump pad without actually touching it.



What do you think of all of these changes? Will you be giving Apex Legends‘ second season a try? Let us know in the comments below!

[Source: Reddit]