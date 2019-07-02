Ubisoft has announced that preorders are currently live for an Altaïr figurine on the Ubisoft Store. The figure, dubbed Altaïr: Keeper of the Apple, features the franchise’s first star holding the Apple of Eden. It’s priced at $59.99 USD and is slated to launch this fall on October 15th.

All in all, it certainly counts as a pretty impressive looking piece. The PVC-made figure, which stands 9 inches in height, features a number of intricate details. The assassin’s robes, hidden blade gauntlet, sword and sheath, throwing knives, and dagger are all presented in a well-crafted manner. Even the Apple of Eden has evidently been given special attention. Details on Altaïr’s face weren’t neglected, either. Though much of it appears hidden by the shadow of his hood, noteworthy characteristics such as the scar over his mouth are easily visible.

Get closer look of the Altaïr collectible in the image gallery below:

Soon You Can Add This Assassins Creed Altair Figurine to Your Collection

Apart from the occasional piece of merchandise, or loose reference in a game, not much has been seen of Altaïr Ibn-La’Ahad since Assassin’s Creed: Revelations in 2011. Unfortunately, it seems as though this is likely to remain the case. It’s especially unfortunate since it appears many fans have long hoped for an original Assassin’s Creed remaster or remake. With the advent of remasters for Assassin’s Creed III and Assassin’s Creed: Liberation, the franchise’s first title is now the only mainline entry that cannot be played on current-generation hardware.

For now, the series is on somewhat of a hiatus. A new installment will not launch this year, but story DLC for AC Odyssey will continue to roll out. What Ubisoft has planned for the next new entry bound to launch in 2020 remains to be seen. However, a slew of rumors suggest fans may next find themselves leaping off of structures in the Viking era.

[Source: Ubisoft Store via Assassin’s Creed on Twitter]