With preorders soon going live, Pearl Abyss has announced when fans can finally enter the world of Black Desert on their PlayStation 4s. The popular MMO will officially launch on Sony’s console on August 22, 2019. However, preordering Black Desert will allow you to play it 48 hours early.

Announced for the PS4 during E3 2019, this is only the latest platform the hugely popular Black Desert can be played on. It first launched in South Korea back in 2015, and it has only grown since then. Originally exclusive to PCs, it became available on the Xbox One earlier in 2019. Now, PlayStation 4 owners will finally enter this world for themselves.

In addition to 48 hours early access, preordering Black Desert will also gift you with some exclusive in-game items. With Black Desert hitting its originally-announced Summer 2019 release window, fans won’t have to wait long to experience this already 20 million-strong MMO.

Featuring “the most developed character customization system of any game” according to Pearl Abyss, Black Desert will send all player-created heroes into its vast (and dangerous) open world. Featuring a real-time, combo-based combat system, players will have to rely on their skills to survive. While combat in itself is important, players will be able to do much more than that, however. Players will be able to take up fishing, crafting, trading, and so much more! These “life skills” will reward players in many different ways, so it’s definitely worth trying out some new paths in life.

Black Desert features a completely player-driven economy. All transactions are done through the Central Market Place, which is stocked entirely by players. With a continually-evolving world, players should find plenty to chew on once they’re finally able to join this expansive experience.

Black Desert will release on the PlayStation 4 on August 22, 2019. Preordering it now will allow you to join on August 20th, however.

[Source: Gematsu]