For this week’s PSN Sale, Sony has a long list of Capcom games to save money on. There are some notable titles included, ranging from the recent remake of Resident Evil 2, Monster Hunter: World, Devil May Cry 5, Mega Man 11, and Street Fighter V Arcade Edition.

Other noteworthy deals include the Dead Rising series, The Disney Afternoon Collection, Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite, and Ultimate Marvel vs Capcom 3. Below is the full list of PS4 games available as part of the Capcom sale. The prices in bold are for PS Plus members.

PlayStation Store Sales – Week of July 2, 2019

Key:

Game Name – Discount Price – % Off Normal Price – PS Plus Discount – % Off Normal Price – Deal Expiration

The Aquatic Adventure of the Last Human – $3.74 – 75% Off – Ends 7/9

Blacksea Odyssey – $3.24 – 75% Off – Ends 7/9

Bleed – $2.59 – 80% Off – Ends 7/9

Bleed 2 – $2.99 – 80% Off – Ends 7/9

Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle – $13.99 – 30% Off – $11.99 – 40% Off – Ends 7/9

Dead Rising – $7.99 – 60% Off – $5.99 – 70% Off – Ends 7/9

Dead Rising 2 – $7.99 – 60% Off – $5.99 – 70% Off – Ends 7/9

Dead Rising 2 Off The Record – $7.99 – 60% Off – $5.99 – 70% Off – Ends 7/9

Dead Rising 4: Frank’s Big Package – $23.99 – 40% Off – $19.99 – 50% Off – Ends 7/9

Dead Rising Triple Pack – $20.82 – 65% Off – $14.87 – 75% Off – Ends 7/9

Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition – $9.99 – 60% Off – $7.49 – 70% Off – Ends 7/9

Devil May Cry 5 – $53.19 – 24% Off – $39.59 – 34% Off – Ends 7/9

Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe Edition – $45.59 – 24% Off – $46.19 – 34% Off – Ends 7/9

The Disney Afternoon Collection – $6.99 – 65% Off – $4.99 – 75% Off – Ends 7/9

DMC4SE Demon Hunter Bundle – $12.59 – 65% Off – $8.99 – 75% Off – Ends 7/9

DmC Devil May Cry: Definitive Edition – $17.99 – 55% Off – $13.99 – 65% Off – Ends 7/9

Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen – $20.99 – 30% Off – $17.99 – 40% Off – Ends 7/9

DreamBreak – $1.99 – 80% Off – Ends 7/9

Frisky Business – $2.99 – 70% Off – $1.99 – 80% Off – Ends 7/9

Frost – $6.49 – 50% Off – Ends 7/9

Golem Gates – $14.99 – 40% Off – Ends 7/9

Indie Puzzle Bundle Vol 1 – $11.99 – 70% Off – ends 7/9

The Infectious Madness of Doctor Dekker – $7.79 – 40% Off – $6.49 – 50% Off – Ends 7/16

Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite Deluxe Edition – $29.99 – 50% Off – $23.99 – 60% Off – Ends 7/9

Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite Standard Edition – $19.99 – 50% Off – $15.99 – 60% Off – Ends 7/9

Mega Man 11 – $23.09 – 23% Off – $20.09 – 33% Off – Ends 7/9

Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle – $46.19 – 33% Off – $40.19 – 33% Off – Ends 7/9

Mega Man Legacy Collection – $7.49 – 50% Off – $5.99 – 60% Off – Ends 7/9

Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 & 2 Combo Pack – $17.99 – 40% Off – $14.99 – 50% Off – Ends 7/9

Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 – $11.99 – 40% Off – $9.99 – 50% Off – Ends 7/9

Mega Man X Legacy Collection – $13.99 – 30% Off – $11.99 – 40% Off – Ends 7/9

Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1+2 – $27.99 – 30% Off – $23.99 – 40% Off – Ends 7/9

Monster Hunter: World – $24.99 – 50% Off – $19.99 – 60% Off – Ends 7/9

Okami HD – $15.99 – 20% Off – $13.99 – 30% Off – Ends 7/9

Onimusha: Warlords – $16.99 – 15% Off – $14.99 – 25% Off – Ends 7/9

Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy – $26.99 – 10% Off – $23.99 – 20% Off – Ends 7/9

PitterPot – $4.99 – 50% Off – $3.99 – 60% Off – Ends 7/30

R.B.I. Baseball 19 – $19.79 – 34% Off – Ends 7/11

Resident Evil – $9.99 – 50% Off – $7.99 – 60% Off – Ends 7/9

Resident Evil 0 – $9.99 – 50% Off – $7.99 – 60% Off – Ends 7/9

Resident Evil 2 – $41.99 – 30% Off – $35.99 – 40% Off – Ends 7/9

Resident Evil 2 Deluxe Edition – $48.99 – 30% Off – $41.99 – 40% Off – Ends 7/9

Resident Evil 4 – $9.99 – 50% Off – $7.99 – 60% Off – Ends 7/9

Resident Evil 5 – $9.99 – 50% Off – $7.99 – 60% Off – Ends 7/9

Resident Evil 6 – $9.99 – 50% Off – $7.99 – 60% Off – Ends 7/9

Resident Evil Code: Veronica X – $8.99 – 40% Off – $9.99 – 50% Off – Ends 7/9

Resident Evil: Deluxe Origins Bundle – $19.99 – 50% Off – $15.99 – 60% Off – Ends 7/9

Resident Evil Revelations – $9.99 – 50% Off – $7.99 – 60% Off – Ends 7/9

Resident Evil Revelations 1 & 2 Bundle – $19.99 – 50% Off – $15.99 – 60% Off – Ends 7/9

Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe Edition – $14.99 – 50% Off – $11.99 – 40% Off – Ends 7/9

Resident Evil Triple Pack – $35.69 – 40% Off – $29.74 – 50% Off – Ends 7/9

Royal Bundle – $2.99 – 70% Off – Ends 7/9

Royal Defense Invisible Threat – $4.19 – 40% Off – $2.79 – 60% Off – Ends 7/9

Skelly Selest – $4.99 – 50% Off – Ends 7/9

Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection – $33.99 – 15% Off – $29.99 – 25% Off – Ends 7/9

Street Fighter V – $9.99 – 50% Off – $7.99 – 60% Off – Ends 7/9

Street Fighter V Arcade Edition – $23.99 – 40% Off – $19.99 – 50% Off – Ends 7/9

Street Fighter V Arcade Edition Deluxe – $41.99 – 40% Off – $34.99 – 50% Off – Ends 7/9

Strider – $4.49 – 70% Off – $2.99 – 80% Off – Ends 7/9

UFC 3 Deluxe Edition – $17.99 – 70% Off – Ends 7/9

Ultimate Marvel vs Capcom 3 – $12.49 – 50% Off – $9.99 – 60% Off – Ends 7/9

Ultra Street Fighter IV – $14.99 – 40% Off – $12.49 – 50% Off – Ends 7/9

Umbrella Corps – $6.99 – 65% Off – $4.99 – 75% Off – Ends 7/9

Umbrella Corps Deluxe Edition – $8.74 – 65% Off – $6.24 – 75% Off – Ends 7/9

For the full list, including additional PS3, PS Vita, and PSVR titles, visit the PlayStation Store.

Do any of those games jump out at you? What do you think? Let us know!

[Source: PlayStation Store]