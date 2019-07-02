Are you in that crowd that would love to import some games, but are scared off by the heavy financial investment required to do so? If so, then Play-Asia has some great import game deals for you this week. It’s been a while since we last ran these posts, but expect to see them every week going forward.

Let’s check out the latest import game deals!

Games

This weekly sale will last through July 9, 11:59 (GMT +8). These import game deals are available while supplies last, so if you want to jump on some great deals, then make sure to head on over to Play-Asia and start shopping.

It’s worth noting that some Japanese and Asia games will include an English translation, but not all do. Please do make sure you check which region the game is from, as it may not include English subtitles. It’s always best to do some research when importing games, to make sure you know what you are getting.

Also be sure to use the code below to get an even better deal on your purchase!

Use the code “PSLIFE” at checkout to get $3 off your purchase.

Let us know in the comments below if you plan to take advantage of any of these deals and look forward to more import deals next week.

This page contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.