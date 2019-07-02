The official Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter account has released a new song from the game’s soundtrack and it’s got some “killer riffs.” The song is called “Chippin’ In” and comes from the Swedish punk rock band, Refused. However, CD Projekt RED says it is “performed” by the in-game group known as Samurai.

CD Projekt Red teamed up with Refused to add this fake band into the game. Samurai is fronted by Johnny Silverhand, played by the breathtaking Keanu Reeves. Other members of Samurai might be encountered in the game, as well.

You can check out the tweet and track below:

Hello, Night City! What better way to start your day off than with some killer riffs? We teamed up with @Refused to bring the iconic band SAMURAI to life in #Cyberpunk2077 – and today we have their first track to share with you… here’s Chippin’ In!https://t.co/mFAF4ljciy — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) July 2, 2019

While it’s unclear how Samurai will correlate to Cyberpunk 2077’s story, the implementation of Johnny Silverhand does lead you to believe the group might play a part. The track itself is aggressive and sets the tone for what’s to come with the open world RPG.

According to the Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter account, the song is available on many streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, Deezer, and Amazon Music. You can also find a Cyberpunk 2077 playlist on Spotify, featuring many tracks with a similar tone, ranging from gritty electronic tunes, to more punk-oriented songs like the one above.

The community is hoping for the official release of the game’s full soundtrack, which will consist of an original score composed by Marcin Przybyłowicz, as well as licensed music. If/when CD Projekt Red decides to make an announcement about that, we’ll be sure to let you know. For now, you can get in a Cyberpunk mood by jamming to the latest track by Samurai.

You can also head over to the PlayStation store to download a free Cyberpunk 2077 PS4 theme to make sure you’re ready when the game releases next spring.

Cyberpunk 2077 is scheduled to release April 16, 2020 for PS4 and other platforms.

