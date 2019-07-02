This Beautiful Okami Statue Is Now Available for Pre Order

Play-Asia has a beautiful new Okami collector’s statue, which is $84.99 and now available to preorder. If you are a longtime fan of Okami, then this statue might just be for you! The preorder deadline is July 7, 2019, so make sure to order one while you still can. But, know that if you order it, you can’t cancel it.

The Okami statue from First 4 Figures is made out of painted PVC plastic, and it’s about nine inches tall, The statue was designed by Tushank Jaiswal and Tu Bui. It features both Amaterasu and her Reflector.

If you are unfamiliar with Okami, it originally released on the PS2 in 2006. It was developed by Clover Studio and published by Capcom. The game has been re-released over the years on many consoles, due to the fact that it is a timeless classic. Okami HD was released on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC.

In Okami, players take control of the mystical Amaterasu, a goddess in the form of a white wolf with red markings. (However, ordinary people just see her as a white wolf.) The game was praised for its art style, combat, and its use of the unique Celestial Brush mechanic, which was used to execute certain attacks and moves. Nippon has been beset by evil forces, and it is up to her to regain her brush techniques and fight back. Throughout the game, players will face various different bosses, each with their own strengths and weaknesses, which the player can exploit if they use their wits.

Will you be preordering one of these Okami statues? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below! You can purchase the statue using this link.

[Source: Play-Asia]

