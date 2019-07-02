PlayStation Vue, Sony’s digital pay TV service, is once again raising its prices. This price increase comes a year after the last price increase. Once again prices will be raising $5 per month. While the price change has gone into effect immediately for all new customers, existing customers will get to wait a little bit longer. Those customers will see the change go into effect after 30 days, with their first billing period on or following July 31, 2019.

All four membership tiers have gotten price increases. Access is now $49.99, Core is $54.99, Elite is $64.99, and Ultra is $84.99. All of these are monthly costs, of course.

The price increase is largely attributed to “costs rising each year for content.” A report from Variety expands on that point, noting that Sony recently renewed its deals with NBC Universal, AMC Networks, Warner Media, and Discovery, with all companies seemingly raising their licensing fees. It seems as though keeping its library full of content comes at a cost.

PlayStation Vue allows customers to stream a number of different television networks. Different memberships give you access to different channels, which span from local television, sports broadcasts, and even premium networks. New networks are being added to the service, as well, including NHL Network and ACC Network. Available on devices like Apple TV and Roku in addition to the PlayStation 4, it also allows users to record programming on a cloud-based DVR. You can also stream multiple channels at once as well as on multiple devices, though that varies depending on the platform.

Do you currently subscribe to PlayStation Vue? What are your thoughts on this most recent price increase? Let us know!

[Source: PlayStation Blog ]