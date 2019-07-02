July’s PlayStation Now games have been revealed, and the list comes with some notable entries. According to the PlayStation Blog, users will be able to stream the RPG looter-shooter Borderlands: The Handsome Collection and the insane sports game Rocket League, among others.

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection includes Borderlands 2 and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel. These beloved titles helped set the bar high for what an open world RPG shooter could be. Throw in a little humor and a catchy cel-shaded art style, and you get one of the best first-person shooter collections out there. It is just in time for Borderlands 3, which will release later in the year on September 3, 2019. (We got our hands on that at E3 2019 and had a blast. You can read our preview here.)

As for Rocket League, you’re probably already familiar with it. If you aren’t, you’re in for a treat. The premise? Soccer with cars. Or according to the game’s description, a ” vehicular soccer video game.” Rocket League took the world by storm when it became available as a PlayStation Plus game in 2015. Having so many players try it out at no additional cost was just what the game needed and it exploded in popularity. Developer Psyonix still regularly supports the game with content drops, like the recent Summer Event.

You can find the other additions below:

Nightmares From The Deep 2: The Siren’s Call

Dark Arcana: The Carnival

Tachyon Project

Rapala Fishing: Pro Series

MXGP3 – The official Motocross videogame

Real Farm

Wuppo

Red Faction II (PS2)

Rad Rodgers

Vampyr

Mudrunner

From that list, there are a couple games worth acknowledging: Red Faction II is a fun and possibly nostalgic entry to the list. Additionally, Vampyr might be worth your time if you’re into action RPGs.

The PS Now library continues to grow. By the time PS5 hits, there will be a hefty list to choose from. Since PS Now will be pushed hard during the next generation, it will be nice to have so many options for what to play, although, it’s unclear how the service will work for PS5.

What do you make of this list? Do any games catch your eye? Let us know!

[Source: PlayStation Blog]