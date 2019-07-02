Rainbow Six Siege Showdown Event Announced

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege is getting a new limited time game mode is called Showdown. It is a 3v3 mode, where players must battle it out to be the last team standing. The game mode is western-themed, and as such players will only be able to use the BOSG. 12.2 shotgun, and LFP586 Magnum to keep things as fair and immersive as possible. The Showdown mode takes place on an entirely new map, called Fort Truth, which was created specifically for this game mode. Showdown is only available until July 16, 2019, so make sure to try it out while you can!

Have a look at the trailer for yourself!

Most recently, Rainbow Six Siege saw the addition of two new Operators with the game’s Phantom Sight update. The first Operator, Nokk, is a master of stealth operations. She makes use of a gadget which will muffle her footsteps and make her invisible to cameras, allowing her to get the drop on enemies easily. Nokk is perfect for players who like flanking the enemy team.

The second Operator, Warden, is a force to be reckoned with. His Smart Glasses resist enemy flashbang grenades or clear their blinding effect if a player managed to hit him with one while the glasses were not active. He can also see through smoke, meaning players will need to rely on new tactics when facing him in battle.

