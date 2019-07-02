The next chapter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will launch this week with the arrival of Spider-Man: Far From Home. It appears fans may get to experience another taste of the MCU in Marvel’s Spider-Man on the PlayStation 4. If a since deleted tweet from the PlayStation Japan account is to be believed, two free suits from Far From Home will be added as DLC to Insomniac’s Spider-Man game.

When the suits will be made available in Marvel’s Spider-Man and in which regions currently remains to be seen. See both suits featured in the images below:

These two new additions join a long list of previously added suits. In addition to the Sam Raimi and Into the Spider-Verse suits, every single one of Peter Parker’s Marvel Cinematic Universe variants appear in the game. They include: the Iron Spider Armor, Peter’s homemade disguise from the pre-Stark days, his original MCU garb, and the two new ones featured in Far From Home.

Marvel’s Spider-Man hit store shelves for the PS4 in September 2018 and instantly became a sensation. Not too long thereafter, Insomniac Games began rolling out its story-based DLC, The City That Never Sleeps. That content may be long finished, but it is nice to see the title still receiving new content every so often. Since Spider-Man: Far From Home will serve as the web-slinger’s only big cross-media outing for a while, the two upcoming suits may count as the last bits of new post-launch content the game receives for quite some time.

As of December 2018, within roughly three months of its release, Marvel’s Spider-Man crossed nine million in copies sold worldwide. At present, there’s no telling where exactly the sales numbers sit now. However, we do know the Insomniac title ranks among the top 10 best-selling game on the PS4.

[Source: PlayStation Japan on Twitter via IGN]