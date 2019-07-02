Still reeling from the recently released photos of Netflix’s The Witcher TV series? Don’t worry, the streaming service is likely to show off more of the show in a few weeks’ time. Netflix will host a panel for The Witcher at San Diego Comic-Con 2019 in Hall-H. The panel is set for July 19th at 2:15 pm PT and will end at 3:00 pm PT. At the time of writing, we don’t know who will appear on the panel. However, given the way SDCC panels typically work, it stands to reason that Henry Cavill (Geralt of Rivia) and showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich could be in attendance.

Also unclear is what will or won’t be shown during the panel. Might audiences get a first look at the series in action? If so, will the footage be exclusive to Hall-H, leaving the general public wondering with nothing more than leaked footage of a poor quality and press descriptions to latch onto? With SDCC right around the corner, the wait to find out won’t be too long.

Interestingly, Netflix will also host a panel for its The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance series. It, too, will be held in Hall-H on July 19th from 3:30 pm PT to 5:15 pm PT. If there are plans to additionally show more of the game adaptation, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics, such news remains under wraps.

Netflix's The Witcher SDCC 2019 Panel is Scheduled for July 19th

Based on the book series by Andrzej Sapkowski, from which the CD Projekt RED games are derived, the Netflix series stars Henry Cavill as protagonist Geralt of Rivia. Wanderlust’s Anya Chalotra plays the role of Yennefer of Vengerberg, while Freya Allan from AMC’s Into the Badlands brings Ciri to life. Fans of the source material should also expect to see the likes of Calanthe, Triss Merigold, Renfri, and Fringilla Vigo as part of the cast.

