Developer Spiders Games has announced its next RPG, GreedFall, will launch in just a few months. The title will hit the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One on September 10, 2019.

The developer announced the news on GreedFall’s official Twitter page with the following post:

We’re excited to announce that GreedFall will release worldwide September 10 on PS4, Xbox One, and PC! pic.twitter.com/CJpCOCwxeM — GreedFall (@greedfall) July 2, 2019

Spiders, the studio behind The Technomancer and Bound by Flame, unveiled GreedFall early in 2017. It was originally planned for a 2018 launch, but, obviously, that never happened. The RPG is certainly on the way now, however, though not much of the title has been shown off of late.

GreedFall was last shown off at an event held by publisher Focus Home Interactive. Our preview of the experience, refers to the game as a “healthy mix” of Assassin’s Creed and Dragon Age, due to its varied gameplay mechanics and fast-paced action. Will this hold true to the final product? We will have to wait and see.

In GreedFall, players will explore an uncharted island. It isn’t the typical remote land, though. By venturing into it, players will discover magic, creatures of fantastical origin, treasure, and much more. Of course, the hunt for power and riches only represents part of the experience. Players will also be tasked with aiding in the development of the remote island. As such, forging diplomatic alliances by making friends or foes of the right characters at the right time will be instrumental to the overarching narrative.

Like many other RPGs, the protagonist in GreedFall will be of the player’s creation. Choosing the protagonist’s gender and appearance is only half the battle. A wide variety of abilities, skills, and spells will also help players forge their own hero in the game.

[Source: GreedFall on Twitter]