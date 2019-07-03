Another day, another Grand Theft Auto VI leak has been debunked. Thankfully, this one came and went in relatively short order. None other than Jason Schreier of Kotaku, who has shown he tends to know things, has officially came out and declared the most recent leak “fake.”

A good rule of thumb is that if a video game leak is a giant list of incredible-sounding bullet points, it’s fake https://t.co/lWHFRv9xZk pic.twitter.com/o9SZWcQPuJ — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) July 2, 2019

If you don’t remember, or possibly don’t know, what leak we’re talking about, it’s a pretty crazy rumor that admittedly seemed fishy from the start. Perhaps the most notable aspect of it was the fact that it was supposed to take place sometime between the 1970s and 1980s. Set mostly in Vice City (with some detours to Liberty City and a brand new locale), you would step into the shoes of an emerging drug lord named Ricardo. This would’ve marked a major change from Grand Theft Auto V, which featured a trio of playable protagonists.

Of course, a lot of this leak sounded fishy from the start. While it’s not entirely out of the realm of possibility that Grand Theft Auto VI began early development before Grand Theft Auto V even shipped, it does sound a bit unrealistic. (Though this leak does mention that the project was put “on ice” during development of Red Dead Redemption 2, which is probably true to some degree.)

Again, though, some aspects of this “leak” could possibly be true, though not in a way that corroborates this account. Grand Theft Auto VI is almost definitely a next-gen title, considering we likely won’t get this title for at least a couple of years. In addition, having it be another all hands on deck project is more than likely true, as that tends to be how Rockstar makes its games lately. However, we’ll have to wait and see what Grand Theft Auto 6 truly ends up being. We’ll probably even get another leak or two before that happens, as well.