Just as soon as Konami announced it reached a deal with Manchester United, it lost one of its most enduring deals. Konami’s deal with Liverpool has been terminated as of June 30, 2019. The fallout has already been felt—the termination of this deal has implications for Pro Evolution Soccer 2019.

Obviously this means Liverpool won’t be found officially in the upcoming eFootball PES 2020. However, the end of the deal means that, effective immediately, Liverpool cannot be used in any official PES competition currently occurring. While this means Liverpool can no longer be used in any official capacity, the club isn’t being removed from PES 2019 altogether. You’ll still be able to use Liverpool in your private matches.

The news came just as Konami announced a major long-term deal with Manchester United. The landmark deal not only allows PES 2020 to feature the iconic Old Trafford stadium, it also includes the club’s roster, both past and present. This includes the utilization of a new 3D scanning technology to create more lifelike models than ever before.

While it’s impossible to say, one may wonder if this is in any way related to the sudden switch of the July 2019 free PlayStation Plus games. PES 2019 was originally announced as one of the two titles available to download, but the day they were set to be available, it was switched with Detroit: Become Human. While fan outcry could be a potential reason, perhaps some legal issues got in the way as well?

Of course, that’s all speculation. Either way, Liverpool, for the time being, will no longer be present in future PES titles. And while the club is going to remain in PES 2019, its days in the competitive scene are done for now. There’s a strong chance we could see Manchester be featured heavily in the PES 2020 marketing, especially now that Liverpool is out of the picture.

eFootbal PES 2020 will release on September 10, 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

[Source: Eurogamer]