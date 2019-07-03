Fans of Polyphony Digital’s Gran Turismo waiting for the franchise to return to it roots, you may be in luck. According to franchise creator, Kazunori Yamauchi, the next Gran Turismo installment will likely take inspiration from earlier entries in the long-running series.

Yamauchi made note of this during a recent interview with GT Planet at the Nurburgring World Tour 2019 event. Apparently, appearing at such events the world over has given him a new perspective on Gran Turismo, since many of the fans he encounters seem far more interested in the franchise’s second and third entries. When asked if future installments could potentially take influence from those of the past, Yamauchi answered with the following:

I don’t normally play the past editions of Gran Turismo. But since I started doing the world tours, the players, they’re all young guys but they all bring GT2 or GT3 with them–like, how old were you when this game came out? So I’ve had more opportunity to play them recently, and it’s surprising how much I’ve forgotten!

Yamauchi continued, adding that his return to Gran Turismo’s past has provided him with “pointers and hints of the things we should make sure that we do in the future of the series.” What might this suggest for the inevitable Gran Turismo Sport follow-up? According to Yamauchi, it could mean fans will get a combination of everything they’ve come to know and love about the racing franchise. He told GT Planet, “I think the next title that we’re going to create will be a combination of the past, present and future – a complete form of Gran Turismo.”

Since its launch in October 2017, Gran Turismo Sport has continuously received free updates. These updates, such as the most recent one for June 2019, typically add in a handful of new cars, tracks, challenges, and more.

[Source: GT Planet via Wccftech]