Those who haven’t had a chance to pick up Rockstar Games’ western classic, Red Dead Redemption 2, may just be in luck. Best Buy currently has a deal on the physical Standard Edition of the game, with its price sitting at $29.99 compared to its original retail price of $59.99. The reduced price equals out to savings of 50%, making this an extremely good deal. If you have been waiting for the game to go on sale to pick it up, look no further, the time has arrived!

Red Dead Redemption 2 launched last year on October 26, 2018 for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. In case you are unfamiliar with the game, it is a prequel to Rockstar Games’ Red Dead Redemption, despite having a “2” on the end. Red Dead Redemption 2 features many familiar faces from the first game, giving players a chance to explore the characters they know and love from a different perspective. The game is set at the turn of the century in 1899, as a more modern civilization is putting the final nail into the coffin of a near lawless time.

The game’s online counterpart, Red Dead Online, also has an event running in-game right now which allows players to earn 30% more cash and XP when completing any of the game’s Free Roam Missions. If you’d like to celebrate the fourth of July in style, you can also pick up red, white, and blue bandannas in-game for 50% off, and Red and Blue camp flags are available for free. Perhaps you’re in need of a new weapon? You’re in luck. The Evans Repeater is also on sale for 25% off so be sure to check it out if repeaters are your weapon of choice in online skirmishes. The event ends on July 8, 2019, so be sure to take advantage of these in-game savings while they last.

Will you be picking up a physical copy of the game from Best Buy? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below! If you don’t have a Best Buy nearby, you can also purchase Red Dead Redemption 2 for $10 off from Amazon!

[Source: Best Buy]

This page contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.