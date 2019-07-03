The final DLC episode for Assassin’s Creed Odyssey has been dated by Ubisoft on its official Twitter page. Judgment of Atlantis will be the conclusion to the story told in the larger The Fate of Atlantis expansion, and you won’t have to wait long to play. According to the tweet, it will release on July 16, 2019 on the PS4 and other platforms.

We’re excited to reveal that the final DLC episode, Judgment of Atlantis, will be available on July 16! Get a first glimpse of Poseidon’s realm with this exclusive screenshot! #AssassinsCreedOdyssey pic.twitter.com/9FKBhIV6WR — Assassin’s Creed (@assassinscreed) July 3, 2019

The previous episode, Torments of Hades was the previous installment in the three-part story arc that tasks the player with exploring and uncovering the mysteries of Atlantis. You can purchase the season pass for $39.99 to gain access to The Fate of Atlantis, as well as other in-game items, or get just the story expansion by itself for $24.99.

Since its release in 2018, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey has gotten tremendous support from Ubisoft. We’ve seen constant updates, lots of content, and overall improvements to the game, like fixes to the infamous Shadow Heritage DLC that previously ignored player-choice regarding an in-game relationship.

Since Ubisoft is skipping Assassin’s Creed in 2019, the team vowed to support Odyssey in the meantime, while development on the next game in the series ramps up. Speaking of which, there have been many rumors about the next Assassin’s Creed game, specifically in that it would be set during the age of Vikings and that it might be called Assassin’s Creed Kingdom.

None of that has been confirmed by Ubisoft, but it’s not unusual to know about the next Assassin’s Creed game way before it’s officially announced by the publisher.

For now, you can enjoy the final episode of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’s The Fate of Atlantis DLC when it releases on July 16th.

