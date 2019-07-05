Right now, Polish developer People Can Fly is fully focused on Outriders, a collaboration with Square Enix. However, that doesn’t mean the studio has forgotten its catalog of games, most notably Bulletstorm. While there are no immediate plans on a potential revival, People Can Fly wouldn’t mind seeing Bulletstorm make a return of sorts.

According to CEO Sebastian Wojciechowsk, the company is “still holding this IP deep in our hearts.” Obviously, People Can Fly hasn’t completely abandoned Bulletstorm in recent years; the Full Clip Edition remaster released in 2017. However, there hasn’t been any official talk of a fully-fledged sequel. That doesn’t mean the developer isn’t optimistic. “We want this IP to have its second life,” Wojciechowsk said.

Unlike Outriders (which is owned by Square Enix), People Can Fly owns all of the rights to Bulletstorm. As such, the decision to bring it back is fully up to the developer. It doesn’t appear that People Can Fly have a full idea of what form it wants a new Bulletstorm to take, though. Wojciechowsk himself says, “We’re still not sure what that means but obviously since this is our IP—we own the IP—and the IP is known and has its fans, we would like to do something about it.”

Of course, People Can Fly has no immediate plans for Bulletstorm at the moment. While People Can Fly do consider Bulletstorm a success, one of the biggest goals for the company is ensuring an even bigger audience for a new game in the series. “We just need to think about how to make sure the audience will be bigger than [Bulletstorm’s],” Wojciechowsk notes.

As Outriders isn’t releasing until the second half of 2020, People Can Fly will be occupied for quite some time. And even then, a new Bulletstorm game isn’t a guarantee. All of these plans are “if we ever decide to come back to it!”

[Source: Eurogamer]