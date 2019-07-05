What exactly happened to the July 2019 PlayStation Plus lineup of free games? We may never know, but at least we know that apparently Konami had no say in the matter. Both Konami and Sony confirmed that the Sony was behind the change, though neither elaborated on why exactly the swap was made.

To recap, Sony had originally announced the free games for July 2019 would be Horizon Chase Turbo and Pro Evolution Soccer 2019. This announcement led to a large fan outcry. Then, the day the games were supposed to be available, Sony made the last-minute decision to swap out PES 2019 for Detroit: Become Human. At the time, no explanation was given.

When pressed by GameSpot, Konami simply stated “This decision was made by Sony and so please make an inquiry to Sony.” While the statement was short, it was definitely telling.

Elaborating on the point, a PES brand manager indicated Konami had no knowledge of the change, at all. “I cannot really tell you what happened because I just found out today, in the morning when I opened my laptop. I can’t really explain,” Lennart Bobzien told the outlet.

Sony then confirmed Konami’s claims that it made the decision. The company’s statement read:

We have decided to make a change to the PS Plus games lineup this month, and will be offering Detroit: Become Human Digital Deluxe Edition instead of PES 2019. This was a decision we decided to make as a company, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

The statement still doesn’t really say why or how the decision was made, but that’s an answer we’ll probably never get. When Konami revealed it ended its deal with Liverpool in PES, one of the stipulations was that the club could no longer be used in the PES 2019 competitive scene. Some had wondered whether legal issues had any influence on the decision, though this doesn’t exactly give an answer one way or another.

Some may not realize that selecting which games are offered for PS Plus subscribers is a fairly complicated process. Considering Sony published Detroit: Become Human on the PlayStation 4, that may make things a little easier. Whether Detroit was being held for another month or not is unknown, but whatever the reason, Sony made the call to swap the games.

Do you think offering Detroit: Become Human to PlayStation Plus subscribers was the better choice? Let us know!

[Source: GameSpot]